Self-Styled Godman Daati Maharaj Challenges Transfer Of Rape Case To CBI

Self-styled godman Daati Maharaj is accused of raping a disciple. (File)

Self-styled godman Daati Maharaj, accused of raping a disciple has moved the Supreme Court challenging the Delhi High Court's order transferring the case to the CBI. The high court had on October 3 pulled up the Delhi Police for not arresting Daati Maharaj in the case and had transferred the matter to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

His plea is scheduled to come up for hearing in the top court on October 22 before a bench of justices NV Ramana and MM Shantanagoudar.

A complaint was filed against Daati Madan Lal alias Daati Maharaj on June 7 and an FIR was registered on June 11.

The high court, while transferring the case to the CBI, had said the manner in which police had carried out the probe "casts a shadow on the investigation".

The high court had said police did not arrest the accused in the case even after recording of the complainant's statement before a magistrate under Section 164 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).

The police had claimed before the high court that arrests were not made in the case as there were discrepancies and contradictions in the woman's statement.

It had also alleged that other women, who according to the complainant were also assaulted by the accused, have denied such allegations when they were questioned.

A trial court had earlier taken strong exception to the manner in which probe was being conducted in the case, saying the investigating officer had not been able to explain the efforts made to ensure that the accused does not flee during the investigation.

It had directed the deputy commissioner of police (Crime Branch) to monitor the probe and ensure a status report is filed before the court every week.