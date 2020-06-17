Second COVID-19 Test For Health Minster As Delhi Logs Over 44,500 Cases

Delhi today inched closer to the 45,000-mark with 1,859 new coronavirus cases.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain will undergo a second test for coronavirus tomorrow. The decision was taken after the minister's fever spiked, sources said, even though he tested negative the first time. "The symptoms are like coronavirus so the doctors have decided on a second test, sources said.

Mr Jain was admitted to Delhi's Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty hospital last night with high fever and complaints of breathing trouble.

In a tweet this morning, the 55-year-old Aam Aadmi Party leader -- -- who attended a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday -- wrote: "Due to high grade fever and a sudden drop of my oxygen levels last night I have been admitted to RGSSH. Will keep everyone updated (sic)".

Delhi today inched closer to the 45,000-mark in coronavirus cases, with 1,859 new cases being reported in the last 24 hours. The total number of coronavirus cases in Delhi is now 44,688, of whom 16,500 patients have recovered.

The last 24 hours also witnessed the highest ever fatalities, 93. Besides,

344 pending fatalities were also added, taking the total to 1837, up from 1,400. With this, the death rate has gone up to 4.11 per cent.

The testing figure in Delhi has also gone up -- over the last 24 hours, 7,786 samples were tested -- up from last week's 5,000 which had drawn a sharp rebuke from the Supreme Court. More than 3.04 lakh tests have been conducted so far.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with Chief Ministers of 20 states to discuss the outbreak and the plans after June 30, when the current phase of lockdown ends.

At the meeting, the Prime Minister said India has one of the lowest rate of fatalities across the world. He also said all of it was made possible with the cooperation of the states.

"In the future when India will study the fight against Corona, this period will also be remembered for how we worked together during this time, presenting the best example of cooperative federalism," PM Modi said.