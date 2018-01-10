Sealing Drive Continues In Delhi's Khan Market, 10 More Shops Affected

The sealing drive on Tuesday went on between 12 pm and 6 pm. All shops were inspected and wherever sofas, chairs or cabinets were found on rooftops, those sections were sealed due to the prospect of them being used for commercial purposes.
The affected establishments whose portions of the rooftops were sealed are - Mamagoto, Ritu Kumar Fashion Stores, FabIndia, The Blue Door Cafe, Sham Di Hatti, Raghavendra Rathore Store, Civil House, The Chatter House, La Bodega and Aquamarine. It must be noted that only sections of the rooftops were sealed, all the establishments are still fully functioning all their regular commercial activities.
Unlike these partial sealings, in December, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation had fully sealed 51 commercial units in Defence Colony market for non-payment of conversion charges.