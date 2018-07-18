Satyendar Jain Given Additional Charge Of Irrigation And Flood Control

The change in Mr Rai's portfolio has been made to ensure coordination between the I&FC and the Delhi State Industrial Development Corporation (DSIDC), they said.

Delhi | | Updated: July 18, 2018 04:08 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Satyendar Jain Given Additional Charge Of Irrigation And Flood Control

Satyendar Jain holds PWD ministry in the Delhi government.

New Delhi: 

The Irrigation and Flood Control portfolio has been given to PWD Minister Satyendar Jain from senior AAP minister Gopal Rai, sources said today.

The change in Mr Rai's portfolio has been made to ensure coordination between the I&FC and the Delhi State Industrial Development Corporation (DSIDC), they said.

The two bodies are mandated to carry out development works in unauthorised colonies.

Mr Rai has the portfolios of labour, employment, general administration and development departments.

In June 2016, Mr Rai was also relieved of the charge of the transport department and it was then given to Jain.

Later, the charge of the transport department was given AAP MLA Kailash Gahlot.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Satyender JainGopal Rai

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
BengaliTamilDiabetesHIVCancerMarketSensexTrain StatusPNR StatusBest PhonesFacebookMi A2Galaxy J7Oppo Find XDominosAmazonMi PhonesOnePlus 6 Price

................................ Advertisement ................................