Satyendar Jain Given Additional Charge Of Irrigation And Flood Control

Satyendar Jain holds PWD ministry in the Delhi government.

The Irrigation and Flood Control portfolio has been given to PWD Minister Satyendar Jain from senior AAP minister Gopal Rai, sources said today.

The change in Mr Rai's portfolio has been made to ensure coordination between the I&FC and the Delhi State Industrial Development Corporation (DSIDC), they said.

The two bodies are mandated to carry out development works in unauthorised colonies.

Mr Rai has the portfolios of labour, employment, general administration and development departments.

In June 2016, Mr Rai was also relieved of the charge of the transport department and it was then given to Jain.

Later, the charge of the transport department was given AAP MLA Kailash Gahlot.