Ex-Advisor To Manmohan Singh Cheated Online After Order For Liquor: Cops

Police on Sunday arrested one person after Sanjaya Baru, former media advisor to Ex-PM Manmohan Singh, filed a complaint against an alleged online fraud of Rs 24,000 in Delhi.

Mr Baru was cheated after he made an online payment to a man who claimed to be a representative of a liquor shop he found online, police said.

As per the police, Mr Baru searched for home delivery of liquor during the lockdown and found a shop named La Cave Wines & Spritis.

As he dialled on the given number, the person on the other side demanded Rs 24,000 via online transfer.

However, the person switched off his phone after receiving the payment.

After the complaint, police tracked down the number and arrested the accused who is a cab driver.

The accused said that that his associates used to obtain SIM cards with fake names and addresses to call their targets.

They were also running multiple bank accounts in various states.

Within 5-10 minutes, the money used to be diverted into the bank accounts/money wallets of different states, and later, into their own accounts.

The acts of fraud were done in planned manner to ensure that they law enforcement agencies could not reach them, police said.

A case has been registered in the matter and probe is on.