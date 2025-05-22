Navi Mumbai Businessman Duped Of 2.74 Crore In Online Gaming Scam

A 42-year-old businessman was cheated of Rs 2.74 crore by cyber fraudsters after persuading him to join an online gaming platform, Navi Mumbai police said on Thursday.

A case in this regard was registered on May 20, said a cyber crime cell official.

As per the complainant who lives in Koparkhairane area, the fraudsters lured him into depositing Rs 3,24,84,526 in a so-called gaming platform between December 2022 to April 2025, promising him attractive prizes for participating in online games.

He was asked to deposit the money in different bank accounts.

When he did not win the promised prize money, he realised that something was wrong.

He managed to withdraw Rs 50 lakh but the rest of the money was siphoned off, said the official.

He also got in touch with the gaming application company, but to no avail, the official said, adding that further probe was on.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)