Mumbai Woman Loses Rs 99,000 After Rs 9 Payment To Fake Cleaning Service

A woman lost Rs 99,000 after she made a nominal payment of Rs 9 to a fake online cleaning service. The shocking cyber fraud was reported from Mumbai's Andheri West.

The victim, who is a diabetes educator, was looking for an online service to clean her office. While searching on the internet, she came across a cleaning service called "Urban Club". After which, an unknown person called her and introduced himself as a representative of the company and asked the woman to download an app.

After she installed the app, the caller asked her to make payments of Rs 600 and Rs 9. As soon as the woman made a UPI transaction of Rs 9, the fraudsters allegedly gained control over her mobile and banking system.

The woman found out that she had been scammed when she visited a bank the next day. She got to know that Rs 99,000 has been withdrawn from her account.

She then lodged a complaint at the Oshiwara Police Station. The police have registered a case against the unknown accused under the relevant sections of the BNS and IT Act.

Mumbai Police's Warning

The Mumbai Police has said this is a "new way of cheating", in which the user's banking information and device access is being obtained through a very nominal payment. Once access is obtained, cyber thugs are transferring large amounts from the account.

The Mumbai Police and Cyber Cell have advised the general public to be alert. "Never download unknown links or apps. Do not share OTP or bank details with anyone. Download apps only from the official website or app store. Do not take any minor transaction lightly Also, if anyone receives any such suspicious call or link, immediately contact the nearest police station or 1930 cyber helpline," they have said.