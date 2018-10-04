Let's Talk: Arvind Kejriwal After Sanitation Workers Protest Near Home

The sanitation workers protested near Arvind Kejriwal's home today.

After thousands of striking sanitation workers of the East civic body protested near the Delhi chief minister's home, Arvind Kejriwal has agreed to meet them. Will tell them the "truth", he tweeted.

The workers of the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC), who have been on strike for over three weeks, protested near Kashmere Gate to press their demands today. They have been asking for regularisation of temporary workers, timely payment of their salaries and cashless medical card.

This is the eighth strike by sanitation workers in the last four years. The streets are filled with heaps of garbage and the stench is unbearable, residents complain.

The workers marched near Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's home, pushed barricades and demanded a meeting with him. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief tweeted, "The BJP has lied to them. I will speak to the workers and tell them the truth. I will present facts before the sanitation workers and the citizens of Delhi."

Sanjit Chandel, President of the Delhi Pradesh Safai Mazdoor Union, told news agency ANI, "We are protesting since September 12, but the Chief Minister is not paying heed to our problems. We are being deprived of the basic facilities," he said.

Similar strikes by sanitation workers in the national capital in the past have seen the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which runs the government, and the BJP, which heads the three civic bodies in Delhi, blaming each other for the mess.

The Delhi government on Wednesday told the Supreme Court it would release Rs 500 crore within two days to civic bodies, which will help resolve crisis that has arisen due to the ongoing strike by sanitation workers of East Delhi Municipal Corporation.

But the sanitation workers have refused to call off the strike. "We want action," one of the workers said.

Earlier, the EDMC commissioner, Ranbir Singh, refused to regularise temporary workers, but his decision was opposed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled EDMC.

The party even called a special house meeting for his impeachment, but before that could happen, the EDMC commissioner went on leave.