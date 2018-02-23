Sajjan Kumar's Anticipatory Bail Plea In 1984 Riots Case Upheld By Court

Justice Anu Malhotra did not allow a plea by the Special Investigation Team (SIT), probing the riots cases, seeking to cancel the anticipatory bail of Mr Kumar, saying that according to records, he was available throughout the investigation.
The records indicate that Sajjan Kumar has made himself available for investigation and it has been submitted on his behalf that he will continue to do so, the court said in its 132-page order.
The court directed him to comply with all the conditions imposed on him by the trial court at the time of granting him anticipatory bail.