Safety Gear Not Provided To Man Who Died Inside Delhi Sewer: Ministry

Only a mask and safety belt were provided to the man who died inside a tank in Jahangirpuri. (File)

The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment said today the man who died working inside a Delhi Jal Board (DJB) sewage pumping station tank in northwest Delhi was not provided the prescribed safety gear.

Only a mask and safety belt were provided to Dooman Ray, a 32-year-old native of Bihar, who died inside the tank in Jahangirpuri on October 21.

The prescribed manpower, including a doctor with an ambulance, and safety gears were not provided at the time of accident, which show a clear violation of provision of the Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Act 2013, the ministry said in a statement.

Not providing adequate safety gear also violated a Supreme Court order, it said.

The National Human Rights Commission on October 22 sent notices to the Centre and the Delhi government over Mr Ray's death.

The National Commission for Safai Karamcharis (NCSK) today sought a report from the Delhi government, the police and other authorities.

On October 24, the police said they have arrested three men, including the project manager and safety officer, for alleged negligence. The three men have been sent to judicial custody.

The police have said they will question senior officers of Spun India Ltd, the contractor firm hired by DJB.

Manual scavenging is prohibited under the 2013 Act. The government has said it aims to completely eradicate manual scavenging in its various manifestations.

NCSK has asked the district magistrate, north district, to release a payment of Rs 10 lakh as compensation to Mr Ray's family.