Row Over Disclosure Statement In Supplementary Chargesheet On Delhi Riots

Communist Party of India (Marxist) general secretary Sitaram Yechury and Swaraj Abhiyan leader Yogendra Yadav are among people whose names appear in a disclosure statement of an accused in riots that broke out in Delhi in February linked to the protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act or CAA, according to a supplementary chargesheet filed by the Delhi Police.

Others who have been named in the disclosure statement of the accused include economist Jayati Ghosh, Delhi University professor Apoorvanand and documentary filmmaker Rahul Roy.

"It is worth mentioning that the disclosure statement has been truthfully recorded as narrated by the accused. A person is not arraigned as an accused only on the basis of a disclosure statement. However, it is only on the existence of sufficient corroborative evidence that further legal action is taken. The matter is currently in court," the Delhi Police said in a statement.

Jawaharlal Nehru University students Devangana Kalita and Natasha Narwal and Jamia Millia Islamia University student Gulfisha Fathima are accused in a case linked to violence in Delhi's Jaffrabad, from where it spread to other parts of north-east Delhi in February. All the three face charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Violence in parts of north-east Delhi from February 23 to 26 - after weeks of protests against the CAA and the National Register or Citizens or NRC - had left over 50 dead and hundreds injured, many with gunshot wounds.

Mr Yechury tweeted criticising the Delhi Police for taking "illegitimate, illegal" actions under the command of the "BJP's top leadership".

"Delhi Police is under the Centre and Home Ministry. Its illegitimate, illegal actions are a direct outcome of the politics of BJP's top leadership. They are scared of legitimate peaceful protests by mainstream political parties & are misusing state power to target the Opposition," Mr Yechury tweeted today.

Hate speech videos by those who instigated violence which led to death of 56 persons in Delhi are on record. The person who led violent mobs in JNU is also on video. The BJP govt& Delhi Police under it, can't see those because it is hell bent upon destroying our democracy...

"BJP's illegal intimidation won't stop people from opposing discriminatory laws like CAA. To assert that all Indians are equal irrespective of their religion, caste, colour, creed, region, gender & political affiliations is not only our Right but our Duty. We will exercise it," he tweeted.

Mr Yadav also tweeted that media reports referring to him or Mr Yechury as "co-conspirators" were "factually incorrect".

"Supplementary chargesheet does not mention me as co-conspirator, or even as accused. One passing reference to me and Yechury, in an unauthenticated police statement (not admissible in court) by one accused. Harassed till proven innocent is right. Delhi Police is trying very hard to drag all any CAA protesters in the circle of conspirators. My only clarification is that as yet Delhi Police has not formally named me or Yechuri as conspirators or accused," Mr Yadav tweeted.

My only clarification is that as yet Delhi Police has not formally named me or Yechuri as conspirators or accused.

The disclosure in the supplementary chargesheet comes two days before the monsoon session of parliament is to start.