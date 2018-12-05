18-Year-Old Left Home After Fight, Found Hanging From Tree In Delhi

The police have not found a suicide note yet. (Representational)

An 18-year-old man was found hanging from a tree in north Delhi's Rohini area on Tuesday in a suspected case of suicide, the police said.

Manjeet's body was spotted by a passerby who informed the police at around 6 am in Rohini's Alipur, a senior officer said.

It appeared to be a case of suicide, police said, adding that no note was recovered from the spot.

Unemployed and depressed, Manjeet became an alcoholic and had frequent fights with his family members at his home in Alipur, they said.

Last night too, he had an argument with his family and left home at 3 am, the officer said.

The body was sent for post-mortem examination and the cause of death will be confirmed soon, the police said.