Respite From Heat In Delhi For 2 Days Before Mercury Rises

The respite will continue on Friday and Saturday as well due to drop in temperature, though mercury will rise from Sunday onwards and is expected to reach 39 to 40 degrees by the end of March, weather analysts said.
"Due to a cyclonic system over northern region, the temperature fell due to cloudy conditions in Delhi and neighbouring areas. The temperature will hover around 30 degrees till Saturday and thereafter it will begin to rise," Mahesh Palwat, Director of private weather forecasting agency Skymet told IANS.
On Friday, the maximum temperature is likely to hover around 31 degrees, the sky will remain clear," the India Meteorological Department said.
The minimum temperature on Thursday was 17.2 degrees, two notches above the season's average.
The humidity on Thursday oscillated between 31 and 52 per cent.