Real-Life Thugs 'Bunty-Babli' Arrested By Cops After Car Theft In Delhi's Janak Puri

A couple was arrested by the police today for stealing a car in a Bunty and Babli-style theft in Delhi's Janak Puri area, a police official said.

The accused were identified as Sandeep Munna, and Reena, both 27 years old. Both are residents of Palam, Delhi.

The couple, who live in Delhi, were inspired by the Bollywood movie 'Bunty Aur Babli' and had started imitating them.

The incident unfolded on February 22 at 10:46 pm when an individual reported to the police that his vehicle had been taken away by a couple he had offered a lift to.

According to the Janak Puri Police, on February 22 at 10:46 pm, a PCR call regarding a car being taken away by some person was received in PS Janak Puri. During the course of the inquiry, the complainant stated that he had given a lift to the unknown couple for help.

After giving a lift to the unknown couple, he momentarily left his car for personal reasons, only to return and find it missing. They hatched a conspiracy and took away the car of the owner, who gave them a lift after seeing them in needy/helpless condition at night. The complainant further mentioned to us that his laptop was also in his car, which was stolen.

On the basis of the complaint, a case under IPC section 379 and 34 was registered.

According to the police, keeping the sensitivity of the matter in mind, a team was formed. By analysing CCTV footage, CDRs and other digital footprints, the above team arrested the accused person, Sandeep Munna. The car which was stolen also recovered at his instance.

The accused, Sandeep, disclosed that his friend Reena was with him in the commission of the crime.

During the further course of the investigation, co-accused Ms. Reena was arrested and stolen laptop was also recovered at her instance.

According to the police, accused Sandeep Munna and co-accused Reena were living together in Uttam Nagar area of in West Delhi. Both the accused persons were addicted to alcohol and they do not have a source of income even to pay the rent of their flat, that's why they planned this theft.

Further details are awaited.



