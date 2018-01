Raped 8-Month-Old Fights For Life In Delhi Hospital. Cousin Arrested.

The worst has happened. An 8 month old baby has been brutally raped in the Capital and is battling for her life in a Hospital. Going to the hospital to meet her. Am totally numb. Terrified to face her! Please please pray for her. — Swati Jai Hind (@SwatiJaiHind) January 29, 2018

An 8-month-old baby is fighting for life in Delhi after being raped, allegedly by a relative. The child has been admitted in the Intensive Care Unit of a local hospital. She has undergone a surgery and her condition is stable, news agency Press Trust of India reported, quoting sources.The man, who lives in the same building, has been arrested, the police said. The 28-year-old has confessed to the crime, reported PTI.Referring to the case, Delhi Women's Commission chief Swati Maliwal tweeted:Police said the baby, whose father works as a labourer, was alone at her home in West Delhi's Subhash Nagar on Sunday afternoon. When her mother, a domestic help, returned from work, she found the child covered in blood and crying.Her sister-in-law, who was supposed to baby-sit, said the child's cousin was playing with her for a while. The parents rushed to the police and a case was filed under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences or POCSO and other sections of Indian Penal code. A medical examination has confirmed rape, the police said.The man, who had gone missing, was arrested later from the neighbourhood.