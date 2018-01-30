Raped 8-Month-Old Fights For Life In Delhi Hospital. Cousin Arrested.

The man, who lives in the same building, has been arrested, the police said. The 28-year-old has confessed to the crime, reported PTI.
Referring to the case, Delhi Women's Commission chief Swati Maliwal tweeted:
The worst has happened. An 8 month old baby has been brutally raped in the Capital and is battling for her life in a Hospital. Going to the hospital to meet her. Am totally numb. Terrified to face her! Please please pray for her.— Swati Jai Hind (@SwatiJaiHind) January 29, 2018
Police said the baby, whose father works as a labourer, was alone at her home in West Delhi's Subhash Nagar on Sunday afternoon. When her mother, a domestic help, returned from work, she found the child covered in blood and crying.
Her sister-in-law, who was supposed to baby-sit, said the child's cousin was playing with her for a while.
The man, who had gone missing, was arrested later from the neighbourhood.