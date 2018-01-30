Raped 8-Month-Old Fights For Life In Delhi Hospital. Cousin Arrested.

The baby was alone at home when she raped, allegedly by a relative. Her mother, who works as a domestic help, found her covered in blood when she returned from work.

Delhi | Edited by | Updated: January 30, 2018 00:33 IST
Raped 8-Month-Old Fights For Life In Delhi Hospital. Cousin Arrested.

The baby, who was alone at home in West Delhi, was raped, allegedly by a relative.

New Delhi:  An 8-month-old baby is fighting for life in Delhi after being raped, allegedly by a relative. The child has been admitted in the Intensive Care Unit of a local hospital. She has undergone a surgery and her condition is stable, news agency Press Trust of India reported, quoting sources.

The man, who lives in the same building, has been arrested, the police said. The 28-year-old has confessed to the crime, reported PTI.

Referring to the case, Delhi Women's Commission chief Swati Maliwal tweeted:
 
Police said the baby, whose father works as a labourer, was alone at her home in West Delhi's Subhash Nagar on Sunday afternoon. When her mother, a domestic help, returned from work, she found the child covered in blood and crying.  

Her sister-in-law, who was supposed to baby-sit, said the child's cousin was playing with her for a while.  

The parents rushed to the police and a case was filed under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences or POCSO and other sections of Indian Penal code. A medical examination has confirmed rape, the police said.

The man, who had gone missing, was arrested later from the neighbourhood.

