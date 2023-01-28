Rajiv Chowk Metro Station's Gate No. 4 To Remain Closed From Sunday

Gate No. 3 will remain open for entry/exit, according to officials. (File)

The entry and exit of gate No. 4 at the Rajiv Chowk Metro Station will remain closed from January 29, Sunday for civil renovation work, the authorities informed on Saturday.

However, the passengers can use Gate No 3 for entry/exit, the authorities informed on Saturday.

At the yellow line metro station, Rajiv Chowk, the metro and transportation facilities will function normally.

