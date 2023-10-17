Rainfall In Delhi, Suburbs Leads To 6-Degree Drop In Temperature

Rainfall in Delhi resulted in a dip in temperatures across the national capital region.

Several parts of the national capital received light rainfall late on Monday night, leading to a 6-degree drop in temperature.

In the last 24 hours, Delhi's temperature dropped from 29 degrees Celsius to 23 degrees Celsius.

Visuals from areas like Rafi Marg and Moti Bagh show light to moderate-intensity rains, resulting in minor traffic jams and congestion.

Traffic on various major roads moved at a slow pace.

The regional weather centre had earlier predicted light to moderate intensity rain with heavy rain in isolated places in and around Delhi and the NCR.

The Regional Weather Forecasting Centre (RWFC) stated in a post on X, "Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain with heavy intensity rain over isolated places and gusty winds with speed of 30-50 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi and NCR including Ghaziabad, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, Manesar, among others during next 2 hours."

It also mentioned, "Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Nazibabad, Bijnaur, Chandpur, Kithor, Amroha, Moradabad, Garhmukteshwar, Rampur, Sambhal, Billari, Milak, Chandausi, Bahajoi, Bareilly, Sahaswan, and Badayun (U.P.)."

"Light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Hapur, Gulaoti, Siyana, Jahangirabad, Anupshahar, Debai, Narora (U.P.) during next 2 hours," the weather centre added.

Earlier on Monday, the Indian Meteorological Department predicted light to moderate rain in several parts of the northeast region of the country within the next two days.

While Tamil Nadu and Kerala might receive heavy to very heavy rainfall, the weather department said.

Meanwhile, several parts of Tamil Nadu's Dindigul district received heavy rainfall on Monday morning.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Dindigul town received 35 mm rainfall, whereas Kodaikanal (Rose Garden) witnessed a 30 mm spell. Kamatchipurm received 11.5 mm rainfall and Briyant Park in Kodaikanal observed a 43.6 mm spell.

The meteorological department said that the northeast monsoon is likely to commence in Tamil Nadu on October 18.

