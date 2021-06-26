Heavy Rain, Strong Winds In Delhi Bring Some Respite From Heat

Delhi rainfall: Met officials have suggested that the monsoon onset is likely only next month.

Delhi witnessed a heavy downpour with strong winds on Saturday, bringing relief from the sultry weather.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted light to moderate intensity rain over isolated places of north and south-west Delhi, besides adjoining areas, with a wind speed of 20-40 km/hr.

"Thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain with wind speed of 20-40 Km/h would occur over isolated places of North-Delhi, South-west Delhi, Gohana, Gannaur, Jhajjar, Sonipat, Kharkhoda, Matanhail and adjoining areas (Haryana) during next 2 hours (sic)," it said.

26/06/2021: 15:45 IST; Thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain with wind speed of 20-40 Km/h would occur over isolated places of North-Delhi, South-west Delhi, Gohana, Gannaur, Jhajjar, Sonipat, Kharkhoda, Matanhail and adjoining areas (Haryana) during next 2 hours. — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) June 26, 2021

In another tweet, it said: "Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain with wind speed of 20-40 Km/h would occur over isolated places of South-Delhi, East-Delhi, Nuh, Tizara, Rewari, Faridabad (Haryana), Noida, Greater-Noida, Indirapuram (U.P.) and adjoining areas during next 2 hours (sic)."

On the latest monsoon status, IMD said prevailing meteorological conditions, large scale atmospheric features and the forecast wind pattern by dynamical models suggest that no favourable conditions are likely to develop for further advance of southwest monsoon into remaining parts of Rajasthan, west Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Punjab during next seven days.