Rain Likely In Delhi Today, Temperature Set To Rise From Monday The temperature is likely going to rise starting Monday with the maximum temperature expected to go beyond 43 degree Celsius, the IMD said

5 Shares EMAIL PRINT There is a possibility of rain in the evening in Delhi today New Delhi: Delhi is likely to see rain and dust storm today evening, though the intensity will be low, the weather office has said. It is going to be a hot day too, with maximum temperature at 42 degree Celsius.



"There is a possibility of development of thunder lightning towards evening," an India Meteorological Department officer told news agency IANS.



A private weather forecaster has also confirmed that wind speed and rain in Delhi today will



"There are chances of light winds and dust storm towards evening but they will not be of high intensity," said director of private forecaster Skymet, Mahesh Palawat.



The early morning temperature was fairly warm at 27 degree Celsius.



The temperature is likely going to rise starting Monday with the maximum temperature expected to go beyond 43 degree Celsius, the IMD said.



The System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research or SAFAR recorded "poor" air quality on Sunday morning. The Air Quality Index or AQI was 206 on a scale of zero to 500.



Saturday's maximum temperature was 41.4 degree Celsius and minimum was 26.4 degree Celsius.



Two weeks ago, a severe dust storm and rain hit the national capital in the evening, disrupting over 70 flights at Indira Gandhi International Airport. Two people were killed and over 15 were injured in Delhi after heavy objects fell on them due to the strong wind.



On Wednesday, another thunderstorm had hit Delhi, with wind reaching up to 70 kmph. The authorities have asked people to stay indoors during dust storm.



Earlier this month,



Agra bore the brunt of the storm, with 43 people dying in the district. Bijnore reported three deaths and Saharanpur two, officials said.



Mango farmers in parts of Uttar Pradesh have also complained that their



With inputs from IANS



Delhi is likely to see rain and dust storm today evening, though the intensity will be low, the weather office has said. It is going to be a hot day too, with maximum temperature at 42 degree Celsius."There is a possibility of development of thunder lightning towards evening," an India Meteorological Department officer told news agency IANS.A private weather forecaster has also confirmed that wind speed and rain in Delhi today will not be of the high-intensity kind "There are chances of light winds and dust storm towards evening but they will not be of high intensity," said director of private forecaster Skymet, Mahesh Palawat.The early morning temperature was fairly warm at 27 degree Celsius.The temperature is likely going to rise starting Monday with the maximum temperature expected to go beyond 43 degree Celsius, the IMD said.The System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research or SAFAR recorded "poor" air quality on Sunday morning. The Air Quality Index or AQI was 206 on a scale of zero to 500.Saturday's maximum temperature was 41.4 degree Celsius and minimum was 26.4 degree Celsius.Two weeks ago, a severe dust storm and rain hit the national capital in the evening, disrupting over 70 flights at Indira Gandhi International Airport. Two people were killed and over 15 were injured in Delhi after heavy objects fell on them due to the strong wind.On Wednesday, another thunderstorm had hit Delhi, with wind reaching up to 70 kmph. The authorities have asked people to stay indoors during dust storm.Earlier this month, a severe dust storm across Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan had killed over 100 people, uprooted houses and flattened trees.Agra bore the brunt of the storm, with 43 people dying in the district. Bijnore reported three deaths and Saharanpur two, officials said. Mango farmers in parts of Uttar Pradesh have also complained that their harvest has gone bad because of the dust storm. They would now have to sell the fruit at a much lower price. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter