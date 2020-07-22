Heavy Rain, Winds Cool Down Delhi, Waterlogging In Several Areas

National capital Delhi and its nearby areas witnessed heavy rain and dark sky today.

The rain and cloudy skies also led to a dip in the temperature and waterlogging in several areas.

India Meteorological Department had predicted heavy rain in the national capital and Haryana today.

"Thunderstorm with moderate to heavy intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of most places of entire Delhi, Hissar, Hansi, Bhiwani, Jind, Meham, Kaithal, Gohana, Gannaur, Sonipat, Bagpat, Meerut, Mahendergarh, Kosli, Farukhnagar, Shamli, Gurugram, Panipat, Rohtak, Jhajjar, Karnal, Kurukshetra during next 2 hrs," the IMD had tweeted.

The sudden rain sent social media into an overdrive, with many people sharing videos and images on Twitter and Facebook.