Rain Hits Parts Of Delhi, More Showers Likely This Week

Heavy rain in Delhi last week had significantly improved the air quality.

Heavy rain hit parts of Delhi and adjoining areas today, making Sunday evening pleasant. Private weather forecasting agency Skymet has forecast more rain and thundershowers in Delhi, Noida and Gurgaon within the next few hours.

Photos on Twitter show people taking shelter at a bus stop in Delhi and a pillion rider holding an umbrella in pouring rain.

Delhi residents took to Twitter to share videos and pictures of the rain. "When Rain Gods are in a mood of treating you on a Sunday," a user wrote along with a video of rain.

The rain brought residents pleasant relief from humid weather. On Saturday, several parts of Delhi saw light rain. The maximum temperature settled at 33.9 degrees Celsius. Today the maximum temperature was recorded at 32 degrees. Humidity levels fluctuated between 80 and 76 per cent.

On Friday, Delhi recorded maximum temperature at 36.2 degrees Celsius, three points above normal. The minimum temperature stood at 24.6 degrees Celsius.

The weather office has forecast more showers for Delhi this week.

Heavy rain in Delhi last week had significantly improved the air quality. Last Sunday, Delhi breathed the cleanest air of the year, weather officials had said. The air quality was recorded at 47, which falls in the "good" category.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.