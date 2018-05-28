Rain, High-Speed Winds Likely To Bring Down Temperature In Delhi In Next 48 Hours The national capital could see a dust storm, followed by rain and a thundershower on Tuesday and Wednesday, which could bring down the temperature

Share EMAIL PRINT Delhi has been reeling under a severe heat wave for some days New Delhi: The temperature in the Delhi and the National Capital Region or NCR is likely to fall in the next 48 hours, providing the much-needed relief to residents battered by a heat wave. "Yesterday's temperature was 45 degree Celsius. We expect it to lower down to 43 degree Celsius in Delhi-NCR," India Meteorological Department or IMD scientist Dr Kuldeep Yadav said.



"However, due to humidity, discomfort level will remain. Lowest temperature of the week will be around 40 centigrade on May 30," Mr Yadav said.



The national capital could see a dust storm, followed by rain and a thundershower on Tuesday and Wednesday, which could bring down the temperature.



Since last week, the northern part of India continues to remain under the



On Sunday, Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 45.8 degree Celsius at the Palam observatory, which is five notches above the season's average.



Across Delhi,



Doctors have advised people to keep themselves hydrated with plenty of fluid intake in order to avoid heat stroke.



On May 25, the IMD predicted that the people will get some relief by the end of this month after the easterly winds reach the national capital.



The heat wave follows a severe dust storm that hit the national capital over two weeks ago. The strong winds had disrupted flights and uprooted trees. Thunderstorms had killed over 100 people in parts of northern India in Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.



