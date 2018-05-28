Rain, High-Speed Winds Likely To Bring Down Temperature In Delhi In Next 48 Hours

"However, due to humidity, discomfort level will remain. Lowest temperature of the week will be around 40 centigrade on May 30," Mr Yadav said.
The national capital could see a dust storm, followed by rain and a thundershower on Tuesday and Wednesday, which could bring down the temperature.
Since last week, the northern part of India continues to remain under the grip of an intense heat wave, with temperatures crossing the 45-degree Celsius mark in several places.
On Sunday, Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 45.8 degree Celsius at the Palam observatory, which is five notches above the season's average.
Across Delhi, power consumption has increased as air-conditioning units are running round-the-clock at homes and offices. Coal India Ltd and the railways have rushed in more coal to the national capital after the stock of the power-producing fuel fell to an alarming level at Delhi's Dadri and Badarpur power plants of the NTPC. A Coal India statement said that against the linked requirement of seven rakes to these plants, movement of at least 10 rakes are planned to avert mass power cuts.
Doctors have advised people to keep themselves hydrated with plenty of fluid intake in order to avoid heat stroke.
CommentsOn May 25, the IMD predicted that the people will get some relief by the end of this month after the easterly winds reach the national capital.
The heat wave follows a severe dust storm that hit the national capital over two weeks ago. The strong winds had disrupted flights and uprooted trees. Thunderstorms had killed over 100 people in parts of northern India in Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.