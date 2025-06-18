AI-Enabled Cameras To Spot Old Vehicles at Delhi Petrol Pumps From July 1

The Delhi government is all set for a crackdown on end-of-life vehicles starting July 1. Under the directions of the CAQM or (Central Air Quality Management), petrol vehicles older than 15 years and diesel vehicles older than 10 years will be denied fuel at petrol pumps.

Sources in the transport department said the Delhi government has already completed the installation of Automated Number Plate Recognition cameras (ANPR) at all 500 fuel stations of the city.

These AI-enabled cameras will automatically scan number plates and identify vehicles that are under the "end-of-life" category.

These cameras will also be able to detect if a vehicle has a valid Pollution Under Control or PUC certificate. Once detected, such vehicles will be denied fuel.

To remind the vehicle owners about these restrictions and raise further awareness, the government has also planned to launch a dedicated jingle campaign starting June 20, which will play continuously at all petrol pumps till July 10.

Meanwhile, training sessions are also in progress for on-ground staff at petrol pumps to help them understand the operation of ANPR systems and the enforcement protocol to ensure smooth coordination once the rule comes into force.

The move is a part of the government's action plan to curb vehicular pollution in the city. Currently vehicular emissions contribute more than 50 per cent of Delhi's air pollution.

The CAQM had earlier banned the entry of all transport and commercial goods vehicles not registered in Delhi into the city from November 1. Only vehicles with BS-VI engines, CNG, LNG, and EVs, as well as vehicles transporting essential commodities were exempt.