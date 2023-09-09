Rain Brings Relief From Heat In Delhi, Temperature At 23.2 Degree Celsius

The Met predicted generally cloudy skies with light rain or drizzle on Sunday.

A fresh spell of rain lashed several parts Delhi late Saturday evening, bringing relief from the heat as the maximum temperature settled two notches below normal at 32 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department said.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 23.2 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average, it added.

The national capital recorded 10 mm rainfall in the 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am. The relative humidity oscillated between 87 per cent and 98 per cent, the weather office said.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to settle around 34 and 24 degrees Celsius respectively, it said.

The IMD has installed an additional automatic weather station near Pragati Maidan, where the G20 Summit began on Saturday, to provide specialised and real-time weather forecast.

