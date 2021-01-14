Raghav Chadha, Atishi Can't Protest Outside Amit Shah's Residence: Police to High Court

Atishi Marlena can't be given permission to protest outside Amit Shah's house, police said.

Police have told the Delhi High Court that AAP MLAs Raghav Chadha and Atishi Marlena cannot be granted permission to protest outside the residences of Home Minister Amit Shah and Lt Governor Anil Baijal as political gatherings are prohibited by the state disaster management authority, DDMA, till January 31.

Another reason cited by Delhi Police for denying permission to the two AAP leaders was the prohibitory orders issued under section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) for the entire central Delhi where the two residences are located.

The submissions have been made by the police in its affidavit filed in response to the two AAP leaders'' plea challenging the denial of their request for permission to hold protests outside the homes of the Union Home Minister and the LG.

The matter was listed on Thursday before Justice Prathiba M Singh but no hearing took place as the counsel for the police had sought an adjournment as the proceedings were to be held in a physical court.

The counsel for Delhi Police urged the court to list the matter for hearing via video conferencing.

In its affidavit, the police has also said that protests in the national capital can only be held at two locations -- Jantar Mantar and Ramlila Maidan -- which are designated for the purpose and nowhere else.

However, in view of the DDMA notification of September last year, which was extended from time to time and now stands extended till January 31, no political gatherings of any number of persons is permitted in the national capital, police have said in the affidavit.