Provide Water And Public Toilets With New Colonies: Delhi Court To DDA

The court heard a PIL highlighting the plight of guards posted in residential areas.

The Delhi High Court told the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) today that when it makes a residential colony, it has to ensure that public toilets and drinking water facilities are also available, for non-residents like guards, street cleaners and on-duty police personnel.

A bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C Hari Shankar asked the DDA where would such people go during duty hours, if they wanted water or had to use toilets.

"What about women police officers who are on traffic duty? Where will they go? You are the largest planner of Delhi, should you not plan for this," the court asked DDA and directed it to take a considered view of the problem.

The bench directed DDA to indicate its stand before the next date of hearing on October 23.

The court was hearing a PIL filed by a law student highlighting the plight of guards posted in certain residential localities in Rohini area of north-west Delhi.

The petitioner, Subhash Vijayran, has said in his plea that guards in Pockets 1, 3 and 4 of Sector 34 of Rohini are working in poor conditions without access to any water or toilet facilities.

The guard rooms do not have any electricity connection to install fans to beat the heat and if they take power from nearby light poles, the same are disconnected by DDA officials, the plea said.

The petitioner has also claimed that when he called up the DDA officials of the area regarding the matter, they did not take any step to provide basic facilities to the guards.

Taking note of these issues, the bench directed the DDA to ensure that the needful is done.

