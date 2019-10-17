Protesters Pelt Stones On Trains Near Tughlakabad, 15 Delayed

Rail traffic was restored after over one hour. (Representational)

At least 15 trains were delayed after angry protesters pelted stones on passing trains near Tughlakabad station on Wednesday evening following a death caused by train runover, officials said.

Rail traffic was restored after over one hour.

"One person got run over at Tughlakabad cabin following which about 500 people gathered and started pelting stones on the passing train. We stopped the running of trains keeping passenger safety in mind," said Northern Railway spokesperson Deepak Kumar.

Mr Kumar said the RPF and the GRP had been trying to clear the public from the tracks.

He said the trains have been stopped at different stations temporarily on both the up and down tracks for the safety of passengers.

He said the agitators are demanding a commitment from the railways to build a road-over bridge in the area.

"Senior police officers from Faridabad are at the site and are negotiating with the angry agitators," he said, adding that the traffic was resumed at 9.45 pm.

