Priest Caught Molesting 15-Year-Old Girl In South Delhi Temple, Arrested

A case was registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act

A 42-year-old priest was arrested for allegedly molesting a minor girl in New Delhi, police said on Monday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Romil Baaniya said a complaint of a priest assaulting a minor girl at Kholi Mandir in south Delhi had been filed.

The accused, a resident of Bhati Khurd, also in south Delhi, was arrested on September 2.

The complainant alleged that she had visited the temple with her 15-year-old niece, when the priest -- Nabbe Bhagat -- asked her to bring four pebbles from outside.

"When she returned with the pebbles, she noticed that Nabbe Bhagat was behaving inappropriately with her niece," the police officer said.

"On August 30, a case was registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code."

The allegations have been substantiated by both the child and the complainant in the court, said Romil Baaniya.

