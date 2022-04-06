Pre-Term Baby Overcomes Cardiac Issues, Brain Hemorrhage At Delhi Hospital

The baby had gone into shock and was stabilized within 24 hours. (Representational)

A pre-term baby weighing just 704 grams won a tough battle against multiple infections, cardiac issues and brain hemorrhage at Fortis Hospital in Vasant Kunj in Delhi and was discharged after 115 days of intricate treatment and care.

A woman had given birth to twins through in-vitro fertilization. While one died soon after birth, the other had multiple comorbidities.

"During treatment, the baby suffered multiple co-morbidities such as desaturation, brain seizures, cardiac issues and underwent 12 blood transfusions. Finally, after 115 days of treatment and care, the baby has been discharged in a healthy state," the hospital said in a statement.

Dr Rahul Nagpal, director of paediatrics and neonatology, Fortis Vasant Kunj, said, "It was a pre-term delivery and twins were born in the 25 weeks of gestation (six months of pregnancy). In such cases, the immediate mortality rate is 50 per cent." He was suffering from multiple co-morbidities and most of his body systems were functioning sub-optimally, he said.

"The infant was on assisted ventilation for 80 days and 10 to 12 blood transfusions were done. The child suffered from cardiac issues and had multiple episodes of infection of premature lungs and also had multiple events of intraventricular haemorrhage," Dr Nagpal said.

The team of doctors adopted a multi-disciplinary approach to treat the infant.

After 115 days of treatment, the baby, weighing 1.8 kg, was discharged. The baby is doing well with all body systems functioning optimally with no reported complications, the hospital said.