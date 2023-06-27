To Catch 5 Robbers Seen On Camera, Delhi Police Took 1,600 Into Custody

Delhi Police has come under fire over the daylight robbery at Pragati Maidan

Drawing fire over the daylight robbery at Pragati Maidan, Delhi Police took as many as 1,600 people and seized about 2,000 vehicles during night patrols before eventually arresting five people for the Rs 2 lakh robbery, sources have said.

The swift action by the cops followed a social media uproar over the viral video, with many questioning the national capital's law and order situation.

Patel Sajan Kumar, a delivery agent of Chandi Chowk-based Omiya Enterprises and his associate Jigar Patel were on their way to Gurugram in a cab Saturday when four men on two bikes blocked their way. The two pillion riders got off the bikes and took out pistols.

One of them moved towards the driver's seat, and the other opened the rear door and snatched the bag of cash. The two then got on the bikes and sped away.

The 1.5-km long tunnel connects New Delhi with Sarai Kale Khan and Noida and is located at the heart of the national capital. The sheer audacity of the criminals to carry out the robbery at the busy underpass in broad daylight prompted strong questions on Delhi's law and order situation.

Among those who slammed Delhi Police over the shocking crime was Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal. Demanding the resignation of Lt Governor VK Saxena, who controls Delhi Police as centre's representative, he repeated his long-standing demand that the control of the force be handed over to Delhi government.

"LG shud resign. Make way for someone who can provide safety n security to the people of Delhi. If Central govt is unable to make Delhi safe, hand it over to us. We will show u how to make a city safe for its citizens," he tweeted.

Lt Governor Saxena has called a meeting on the national capital's law and order situation. Responding to this, Mr Kejriwal said it appears that the centre "doesn't have a solid plan". "Calling a meeting is just a formality. In the Pragati Maidan area where G20 meetings will be held, a robbery was committed in broad daylight. There is 'Jungle Raj' in Delhi. Give us law and order, we will make it the safest city," he said.