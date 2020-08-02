Police Questions Umar Khalid In Connection With Northeast Delhi Violence

In the FIR, the police had claimed that the clashes were the result of a "premeditated conspiracy", which was allegedly hatched by Umar Khalid and two others.

Police Questions Umar Khalid In Connection With Northeast Delhi Violence

Earlier, Umar Khalid was charged under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in the case.

New Delhi:

The Delhi Police has questioned former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student leader Umar Khalid in connection with an alleged conspiracy behind the February violence in the northeastern parts of the city, officials said on Saturday.

"Umar Khalid was questioned by the Special Cell of the Delhi Police on Friday in connection with an alleged conspiracy behind the riots. His mobile phone was also seized by the police," a senior officer of the force said.

Earlier, Umar Khalid was charged under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in the case.

In the FIR, the police had claimed that the clashes were the result of a "premeditated conspiracy", which was allegedly hatched by Umar Khalid and two others.

Umar Khalid had allegedly given provocative speeches at two different places and appealed to people to come out on the streets and block roads during the visit of US President Donald Trump to spread the propaganda at the international level about how minorities are being treated in the country.

Comments
Delhi ViolenceUmar Khalidnortheast Delhi violence

Track Coronavirus pandemic in India and get the latest COVID-19 news from around the world on ndtv.com/coronavirus

Watch Live News:

nd-india