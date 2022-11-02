PM Modi Hands Over Keys To Over 3,000 New Homes For Poor In Delhi

PM Narendra Modi hands over the symbolic key to slum-dwellers in Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today inaugurated 3,024 newly constructed flats for the Economically Weaker Sections in Delhi as part of a slum rehabilitation project.

He did the honours at a ceremony in Delhi which was also attended by the beneficiaries. PM Modi handed over the keys of the flats to many of them.

This will give the slum dwellers a sense of ownership and security, a statement from the Prime Minister's Office had earlier said.

The slum rehabilitation in 376 Jhuggi-Jhopri (slum) clusters is being undertaken by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) in line with the Prime Minister's vision to provide housing for all, it said.

Delhi Lt Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena and Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri were among those who attended the event.



