Pleasant, Sunny Morning In Delhi

The sky will remain clear through the day, the weather office said. (Representational image)

It was a pleasant and sunny morning in the national capital on Thursday as the minimum temperature settled at 19 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year, the Met department said.

According to the weather office, the sky will remain clear through the day and the maximum temperature is likely to hover around 34 degrees Celsius.

The relative humidity at 8.30 am was 71 per cent, it said.

The city's air quality index stood at 179 at 8 am which falls in the "moderate" category.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".