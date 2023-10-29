Pics: With Acrobats, Jokers, Jugglers, Rambo Circus Back To Enthrall Delhi

Each show is approximately one and a half hours long, and it features 22 different acts.

After a gap of 20 years, Rambo Circus has returned to Delhi, performing three shows a day at Sri Fort Auditorium. Reinventing itself to perform on auditorium stage was a challenging task for Rambo Circus owners. They have adapted their circus show perform in a canvas topped arena to a theatrical performance and cut their troupe from 200 members to just 60.

Each show is approximately one and a half hours long, and it features 22 different acts. These acts include a variety of different performers and disciplines such as acrobats, aerialists, jugglers, and sword balancers.

The show also includes several comedic elements, with six jokers who entertain the audience with their mimicry and comical stunts. The jokers may perform short skits or improvisational comedy, depending on the specific format of the show.

The show is designed to be a high-energy, crisp and entertaining. Whether you are a fan of acrobatics, juggling, or just good old-fashioned comedy, this show seems to have something for everyone.

The troupe has had its low period, when the attraction of the animals was banned. The troupe feels that the animals were an important part of the circus and its tradition and they were raised by humans, with love. The ban was a sudden blow to this tradition and bond in the troupe.

The finale of the grand show involves the Indian flag being raised high on stage, along with all of the performers bowing for the audience.

Alex and his partner from Uzbekistan, trained professional acrobatic professionals, performing at the circus.