Pics: Delhi's Durga Puja Pandals Replicate New Parliament, Disney World

Durga Puja pandals across Delhi are up and ready for the five-day show. During these Durga puja celebrations, devotees worship the nine forms of Goddess Durga. Every year, Durga Puja pandals are set up across Delhi based on various themes. People go out for pandal hopping as the spirit of festivities take over. Along with that, this is the best time to savour Bengali food.

Here's a glimpse of Durga Puja celebration in Delhi this year.

The famous Aram Bagh Durga Puja Samiti in Delhi has installed a model of a child wearing face mask to focus on their theme of Green Earth.

Miloni Cultural and Welfare Association in Mayur Vihar Phase-1 has replicated the famous Terracotta Temple of Bishnupur in West Bengal in their Durga Puja pandal.

Devotees offer prayers at Durga Puja pandal in Mayur Vihar Phase-1 organised by Miloni Cultural and Welfare Association.

Matri Mandir in Safdarjung Enclave set up a Disney World-themed pandal.

Puja pandal in Greater Kailash II is designed on the theme of Shanti Niketan Thakur Dalan.