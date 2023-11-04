Pics: Drone View Shows Delhi Choking Under Blanket Of Toxic Smog

Delhi's air remained severely polluted for the third consecutive day

Delhi's air remained severely polluted for the third consecutive day on Saturday with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reaching 504 in the morning.

Microscopic PM2.5 particles, which can lodge deep in the lungs and cause health problems, soared to seven to eight times the government's safe limit of 60 micrograms per cubic metre in multiple locations across Delhi-NCR.

The concentration of toxic PM2.5 in the national capital and its surrounding areas remained more than 80 times the World Health Organisation's limit.

