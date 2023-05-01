Patrolling Teams, Smog Guns Part Of Delhi's Summer Plan For Air Pollution

Chief Minister Kejriwal also claimed that Delhi's air pollution situation is improving

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday launched an action plan to combat air pollution during the summer months with a focus on controlling dust pollution.

The Delhi government already has a winter action plan to curb air pollution. The winter plan focuses on stubble burning, firecracker pollution, and industrial and vehicular emissions.

The summer plan involves the participation of 30 government departments. The primary focus of the action plan is on dust pollution, which has been a major contributor to the city's worsening air quality, Mr Kejriwal said during a press conference.

"To tackle this, the government has procured 84 mechanical road sweeping machines, 609 water sprinklers, and 185 mobile anti-smog guns. Additionally, 70 integrated road sweeping machines and 250 integrated water sprinklers are being procured to improve the situation further," he said.

Patrolling teams have been set up to check dust pollution, open burning of garbage and dumping of waste in industrial areas.

The government will deploy 225 and 159 teams during days and nights, respectively, to monitor dust pollution in the city.

Real-time source apportionment studies will be conducted at 13 air pollution hotspots and a mobile air lab deployed at each of these locations.

Construction sites larger than 500 square metres will be closely monitored to check dust pollution.

The government has prepared a standard operating procedure to prevent fire incidents at landfill sites. A plan is also being prepared for the scientific disposal of industrial waste, the chief minister said.

Mr Kejriwal added that a special team is being set up to improve the survival rate of transplanted trees.

The chief minister also claimed that Delhi's air pollution situation is improving while it continues to worsen in other parts of the country.

Air pollution has come down by 30 per cent between 2016 and 2022 and the number of severe air quality days declined from 26 in 2016 to just six in 2022, he said.

