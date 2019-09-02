Woman Kills Herself On Delhi Metro Tracks, Blue Line Briefly Disrupted

Delhi Metro Blue Line was briefly disrupted after a woman killed herself on the tracks at Jhandewalan

A section of the Delhi Metro's Blue Line was briefly disrupted this morning after a woman killed herself by jumping in front of a moving train at Jhandewalan metro station in central Delhi. Some passengers tweeted the delay lasted half an hour.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) tweeted trains between Indraprastha and Kirti Nagar were delayed briefly.

"Blue Line Update. Delay in services between Indraprastha and Kirti Nagar due to a passenger on track at Jhandewalan. Normal service on all other lines," the DMRC tweeted at 8:33 am.

Blue Line Update



Normal services have resumed. https://t.co/KkwnNEdrQS — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) September 2, 2019

The DMRC tweeted again at 8:56 am, saying normal services have resumed.

The police said the woman appeared to be in her 40s and they are trying to identify her. The body has been taken to Lady Harding Medical College, the police said.

The Delhi Metro has taken steps to prevent people from committing suicide by jumping in front of moving trains. Metro guards are on the lookout for suspicious people and in some stations guardrails prevent passengers from coming close to moving trains.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.