Parts Of Delhi Receive Rain, Minimum Temperature Settles At 25 Degrees

Parts of Delhi received light rain on Monday morning, leading to muggy weather conditions in the national capital, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The city received 5 mm of rainfall during the 24-hour period which ended at 8:30 am on Monday. The minimum temperature settled at 25.5 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year, the IMD said.

The relative humidity in the city at 8:30 am was recorded at 96 per cent.

The weather department has forecast generally cloudy skies with light rain or thundershowers during the day. The maximum temperature is expected to settle around 38 degrees Celsius.

On Sunday, Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 28.6 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average, and a maximum of 38.6 degrees Celsius.