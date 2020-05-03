Rain Delays Air Force Flypast For COVID-19 Warriors By An Hour

Delhi and its neighbouring areas received light to moderate rain this morning. The pleasant weather has brought down the temperature, giving respite to city residents who are staying indoors due to the lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus.

The change in weather, however, has affected a planned aerical salute by the armed forces to thank those who are fighting COVID-19. The fighter aircraft are now expected to fly over the national capital at 11 am, instead of 10:15 as planned earlier.

Despite it being a Sunday morning, several residents were seen sharing pictures of the weather on social media.

Happy Sunday aur Delhi happy rain pic.twitter.com/ytq5bQXUgr - Mayank Jaitly (@MayankJaitly3) May 3, 2020

The change in weather is attributed to the western disturbance.

Several parts of north India, including Delhi-NCR, will receive light to moderate rainfall from May 3-6,the weather department has said.

"The Western Disturbance's effect will continue till May 6-7. Punjab, Haryana, Delhi-NCR, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, north Rajasthan, west Uttar Pradesh will get rains during this period," said Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the Regional Meteorological Centre of the India Meteorological Department.

Mr Srivastava added that some parts may also receive hailstorm.

A western disturbance is a cyclonic storm that originates in the Mediterranean and travels all the way traversing central Asia. When it comes in contact with the Himalayas, it brings rains to the plains and snow and rain to the hills. It is usually a winter season phenomenon.

During the four days, the temperature is also expected to come down. In Delhi, where the mercury is slowly soaring, the temperature is likely to be around 35 degrees Celsius during this time.