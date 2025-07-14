Advertisement
Delhi Airport Issues Travel Advisory Amid Rain, Urges Flyers To Use Metro

A fresh spell of rains occured in NCR on Monday morning with the weather office forecast of moderate to heavy rainfall in the entire Delhi-NCR on July 14.

Read Time: 2 mins
Delhi Airport Issues Travel Advisory Amid Rain, Urges Flyers To Use Metro
On Sunday, Delhi witnessed heavy rainfall leading to waterlogging and traffic jam in many parts of NCR.
  • Delhi International Airport Limited advised passengers to use alternative transport to avoid delays
  • Delhi-NCR are forecast to receive moderate to heavy rainfall on July 14
  • Heavy rainfall caused waterlogging and traffic congestion in Delhi on Sunday
New Delhi:

In view of the "inclement weather conditions," Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) on Monday advised passengers to consider alternative modes of transport, including Metro, to reach the airport and "avoid potential delays."

A fresh spell of rains occured in the national capital on Monday morning with the India Meteorological Department forecast of moderate to heavy rainfall in the entire Delhi and NCR on July 14.

"As per the Indian Meteorological Department's forecast, Delhi is experiencing inclement weather conditions. Our on-ground teams are working diligently with all stakeholders to ensure your journey remains hassle-free. Passengers are advised to consider alternative modes of transport, including Delhi Metro, to reach the airport and avoid potential delays," the DIAL said in the travel advisory.

Delhi, on Sunday, also witnessed heavy rainfall leading to waterlogging and traffic congestion in many parts of the national capital.

A traffic jam was witnessed at Rajiv Chowk as vehicular movement slowed down, following heavy rainfall.

Delhi has experienced incessant rainfall since Wednesday, causing waterlogging in several areas, including Bindapur in Uttam Nagar, where roads are submerged under water. Traffic also came to a standstill in many parts of the national capital following the heavy rainfall.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

