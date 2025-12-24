Parents To Get Say As Delhi Reforms Process To Decide School Fees

The Delhi government has rolled out a new system to decide private school fees from the academic session 2025-26 onwards. Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood said the move is aimed at ending confusion, delays and disputes over fee hikes, while protecting the interests of both parents and schools.

Under the new law, two committees will now play a key role in deciding school fees. Every private school will have a School Level Fee Regulation Committee (SLFRC), and at the district level there will be a District Level Fee Appellate Committee (DLFRC). The law has been brought as an addition to the Delhi School Education Act, 1973.

Speaking at the Delhi Secretariat, Sood said the government wants a balanced and fair solution. "Conflict is not our policy. Every child matters to us," he said. Around 37 lakh students study in Delhi, and the government wants a system that works for all, he added.

The SLFRC must be formed in every private school by January 10, 2026. It will include the school management, principal, three teachers, five parents and one representative from the Directorate of Education. Members will be chosen through a lottery to ensure fairness, and observers will be present to maintain transparency.

Schools will now have to place their proposed fee structure before the SLFRC by January 25, instead of April 1. The committee must take a decision within 30 days. If it fails to do so, the matter will automatically go to the DLFRC. The district-level committee will hear appeals and settle fee-related disputes, giving parents a formal and impartial platform.

The Education Minister said the new system leaves no room for arbitrary decisions. "This law is not against schools or teachers. It is meant to create a clear, rule-based and trustworthy process," he said.

With this step, the Delhi government hopes to put an end to yearly uncertainty over school fees. The focus, Sood said, is to stop the exploitation of parents while also giving schools a transparent framework to function smoothly.