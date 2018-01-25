"Some Defaming Community": Manish Sisodia To Watch "Padmaavat" With Rajputs Talking to reporters in New Delhi, Manish Sisodia said he is also a Rajput, and slammed "some people who are defaming" the community with their violent actions.

Share EMAIL PRINT Padmaavat Row: Manish Sisodia said the Rajput community was being "defamed" due to violent actions (File) New Delhi: Amid widespread violence over "Padmavaat", Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia today said that he, along with some Rajput leaders, will watch the movie to see what it exactly shows.



Talking to reporters in New Delhi, Mr Sisodia said he is also a Rajput, and slammed "some people who are defaming" the community with their violent actions.



He said that being the education minister of Delhi, it was his responsibility to ensure that parents were assured of their wards' safety, remarks coming a day after a school bus with children on board it, was attacked by a mob in adjoining Gurgaon.



"I have invited many Rajput leaders to talk on the recent developments of violence. We are totally against these acts. Some miscreants, who are indulging in violent protest, do not belong to the Rajput community...I will watch 'Padmaavat' today along with many other Rajput leaders and see what is exactly shown in it and then brief people about the movie," Mr Sisodia said.



