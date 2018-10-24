Owners Of More Than 10,000 Polluting Vehicles Fined In Delhi

Fines in the range of Rs 1,000-Rs 2,000 are being imposed on the owners of such vehicles specially those not having valid pollution-under-check (PUCs) certificates, said a Transport department official.

Delhi | | Updated: October 24, 2018 23:56 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Owners Of More Than 10,000 Polluting Vehicles Fined In Delhi

Pollution levels reach hazardous levels near Diwali in Delhi

New Delhi: 

The owners of over 10,000 polluting vehicles have been prosecuted in a drive launched earlier this month by the Delhi government's transport department, an official said.

Fines in the range of Rs 1,000-Rs 2,000 are being imposed on the owners of such vehicles specially those not having valid pollution-under-check (PUCs) certificates, said a Transport department official.

"Under the drive launched on October 6, so far a total of 10,787 vehicle (owners) have been prosecuted for causing pollution," he said.

Majority of these vehicles, numbering 6,355, were prosecuted as they were visibly causing pollution. The number of vehicle owners who could not produce valid PUCs was 4,432, the official said.

The transport department has recently strengthened its enforcement wing with new vehicles and tabs for challan being provided to them.

The drive will continue with more personnel deployed across the city in view of pollution levels achieving hazardous levels around Diwali, the official said.

For more Delhi news, click here

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Delhi pollutionPolluting vehicles

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
HOP LiveCBI ChiefAlok NathNews in BanglaTamil NewsLive TVPNR StatusTrain StatusCardiorespiratory

................................ Advertisement ................................