Delhi Government To Supply Onions At Rs 24 Per Kg, Says Arvind Kejriwal

Tenders have been floated for the transportation of onions, the chief minister said.

With onion prices still high in the national capital, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today said the state government will soon supply onions at Rs 24 per kilogram across the city via mobile vans.

"We are about to take a step regarding the shooting onion prices here. We are procuring onions and we will try to supply them to the maximum areas across the city via mobile vans. Tenders have been floated for the transportation of onions. I believe we will start supplying at the soonest," said Arvind Kejriwal.

Earlier this week, the retail price of onions shot up to Rs 70 per kilogram due to a reduced supply of the crop after incessant rains and floods in many parts of the country.

Rajendra Sharma, a wholesaler in Azadpur Mandi, said: "The demand is exceeding the supply. Heavy rainfall in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan has resulted in the increase of onion prices in Delhi."

"In the past seven days, the wholesale price of onion''s different varieties ranges from Rs 25 to Rs 47," Mr Sharma said.

In Patna, the retail price of onions has also shot up to Rs 60.

The Union government imposed a minimum export price of $85 per metric ton last week. The move is expected to curb onion exports and bring down the price in the domestic market.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.