On Camera, Delhi Man Stabbed To Death By Girlfriend's Family

A 25-year-old man was stabbed to death in Delhi's Jafrabad on Monday in an attack allegedly carried out by the family of a woman he was in a relationship with, the police said.

The victim, Salman, was allegedly attacked by the woman's father and brothers. He suffered fatal stab wounds to the neck and chest and died at the scene of the crime. The entire incident was caught by CCTV cameras in the area.

According to the police, Salman had been friends with a woman for the past two years, but her family was opposed to their relationship. On Monday, the woman's father, Manzoor, brother Moshin, and another minor sibling, allegedly attacked Salman while he was riding his motorcycle.

CCTV footage shows Salman riding his bike with two other people in a narrow Jafrabad lane. The three men are stopped by a few men, allegedly his girlfriend's family, who then brandish sharp weapons and stab him to death. Salman's two companions flee from the scene on seeing the daylight murder.

The Delhi Police have registered a case and have deployed teams to track down the three accused who are on the run.