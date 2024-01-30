On Camera, Delhi Man Brutally Thrashed With Sticks Over Property Dispute

Police said both the man and the attackers are notorious criminals

A man was brutally beaten by a group of men with sticks in Delhi following a property dispute.

Police said both the man and the attackers are notorious criminals who have several cases filed against them.

The video - which has gone viral on social media - shows six men kicking and hitting the man with sticks as his wife requested them to stop with folded hands.

The incident was reported on Friday from Delhi's Narela.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital and was discharged after the treatment.

Police said a case has been registered against the accused who are on the run and a search is on to trace them.