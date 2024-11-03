On Camera, Bishnoi Gang's Rival Fires 8 Times At Delhi Businessman's House

The shooter also made a video of the firing.

CCTV footage has surfaced showing the recent firing by members of the Bambiha Gang - the rival of the jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi - at the residence of a businessman in Delhi.

In the video, two bike-borne men can be seen standing outside the businessman's house. A few seconds later, one of the men threw a chit inside the residence that read 'Bambiha Gang' on it. Immediately after, the accused opened fire at the house eight times before the video cut off.

The shooter also made a video of the firing - which was later sent to the United States, officials said.

The incident took place on October 26 in North West Delhi's Rani Bagh around 8.40 pm.

According to the police, the shooters, Bilal Ansari (22) and Shuheb (21), carried out the firing for extortion of Rs 15 crores from the businessman.

On the intervening night of October 28 and 29, the Special Cell of the Delhi police was alerted that the shooters would go to the Kakrola area in the national capital to meet their associates. Following this, the police made a stakeout near the Kakrola drainage road towards Najafgarh around 2:15 am, reported news agency PTI.

When the shooters reached the area on a bike, the police signalled them to stop. However, they tried to take a U-turn but slipped and fell.

While the police team surrounded the team, one of the shooters whipped out his pistol and shot at the officials. Following this, the team fired in self-defence, during which one of the accused reportedly sustained a bullet injury in his leg.

Both the shooters were arrested.

The police also recovered a semi-automatic pistol, a single-shot firearm, and six live cartridges from them.