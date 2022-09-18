Video: 2 Men On Bike Sneak Up On Woman, Snatch Chain On Delhi Road

The police have registered a case and a search is on to arrest the accused.

Two men on a bike snatched a chain from a woman in Delhi on Sunday morning. The incident was caught on a CCTV camera nearby.

The 20-second clip shows two men on a bike coming from the opposite side of the road, stopped near an autorickshaw, and turned their bike near the woman while she was waiting for a bus at Delhi's Kashmere Gate.

The pillion rider gets down from the two-wheeler and starts walking towards the woman, while the other stops the bike in front of the woman. The pillion rider snatched the woman's chain in a jiffy and fled on the bike.

The incident took place on a busy road in Delhi at around 6 am. In the video, many people can be seen waiting at the bus stand.

