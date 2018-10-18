Now, Use Delhi Metro Card In DTC Buses, Get 10 Per Cent Discount

The Delhi Metro Cards became valid on all DTC and cluster buses in August.

Using the Delhi metro card or the common mobility card, commuters in Delhi can now enjoy a 10 per cent discount in DTC cluster buses. The decision came after Delhi Cabinet approved the proposal on Thursday to encourage the use of public transport in the city.

"This was necessary in view of rising air pollution to encourage more and more people to use public transport," Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said.

Mr Sisodia appealed to the cental government and the governments of Haryana and Punjab to initiate measures to better the air quality in north India.

"The Centre should intervene. Farmers have not been given subsidy. This is the failure on the part of the central government and state governments," he said, adding that December and January is nearing, the entire north India, including Delhi, is close to becoming a gas chamber.

Mr Sisodia said the government since last year has made several efforts which improved Delhi's air quality and had requested the Centre as well as the governments of Punjab and Haryana to take measures in this regard, but despite assurances, the air quality has deteriorated.

On Wednesday, Delhi's Environment Minister Imran Hussain said that the latest satellite images showed crop residue burning at "dangerous" levels and asserted that it should be stopped immediately or entire north India would suffer serious health hazards.

Mr Hussain, who released the latest NASA image of north India, asked people of Delhi to minimise local pollution, while noting that there will be "zero tolerance" for garbage and crop residue burning.

He also asked people to keep all construction material covered to stop dust re-suspension.

Eight areas in Delhi are among the top 10 most polluted in the country, data from Central Pollution Control Board has revealed. The Shadipur area has the worst air quality with PM2.5 at 415 that falls in the "severe" category.



"The air quality of Delhi remained "very poor" for the second consecutive day Thursday In Mundka, Bhiwadi, Gurgaon, Wazirpur, Anand Vihar, Okhla, Dwarka, Bawana, Delhi Mathura road areas, the air quality falls under "Very Poor" category.

The overall Air Quality Index of Delhi was recorded at 315, according to the Centre-run System of Air Quality Forecasting and Research.



(With Inputs From PTI)